Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the 136th Assembly District Democratic primary
Assemblyman Joe Morelle is running for Congress, and three local Democrats are vying for his seat in the 136th District primary. This hour, we hear from Todd Grady, Jamie Romeo, and Jaclyn Richard about their platforms and priorities for the district.