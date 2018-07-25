Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden on violence in our community
When he was running for Congress, Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden said that young people do not value life the way they should. He said that addressing violence is more complex than simply passing new laws.
We talk to him about trauma-informed care, and the complex solutions to violence in our community.