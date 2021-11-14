-
ConnectionsWe discuss a new partnership that offers mental health intervention services for Black and Brown victims of racial trauma and gun violence. It's a…
There have been 22 homicides in the City of Rochester since the start of 2021, and more than 70 percent of those deaths have been from gun violence. State…
ConnectionsWe're joined by Fred Guttenberg, an anti-gun violence activist whose 14-year-old daughter Jaime was killed in the Parkland school shooting in 2018. Her…
The city will take several initiatives to curb gun violence in response to a recent spike in shootings, Mayor Lovely Warren announced Friday.Warren said…
ConnectionsTwo young people were killed Saturday morning in one of the worst mass shootings in Rochester’s history. Jaquayla Young and Jarvis Alexander were both 19…
A Rochester City Council leader is hoping a lot of people take part in a virtual town hall this week to combat gun violence.Council Vice President Willie…
ConnectionsWe're joined by members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense to discuss concealed carry and related gun laws in New York State, as…
ConnectionsWe take a detailed look at shootings in the City of Rochester over the last four years. The Center for Public Safety Initiatives at RIT analyzed the data.…
ConnectionsInvoking the idea of beating swords into plowshares, two men have written a book calling for us to beat guns into garden tools. The book, simply called…
A new action plan for preventing gun violence in Rochester has been unveiled.The Roc against Gun Violence Coalition has been around for about 8 months in…