Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: 25th Congressional District candidate Adam McFadden
Adam McFadden is running for Congress. The longtime member of Rochester City Council is one of four Democrats on the ballot for the June 26th primary. He details his ideas. It's the third in our series of interviews with the candidates.