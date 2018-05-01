Connections: 25th Congressional District candidate Robin Wilt

Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt calls herself a progressive activist, and she says she’s running for the 25th Congressional District seat to honor the progressive legacy of the late Louise Slaughter. Wilt is a first-generation American, a Brighton resident, and the founder of the local chapter of Progressive Democrats for America.

She joins us in studio to discuss her campaign; her positions on healthcare reform, policing and criminal justice reform, and immigration reform; and what she would like to see for the future of the district.