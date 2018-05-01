Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: 25th Congressional District candidate Robin Wilt
Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt calls herself a progressive activist, and she says she’s running for the 25th Congressional District seat to honor the progressive legacy of the late Louise Slaughter. Wilt is a first-generation American, a Brighton resident, and the founder of the local chapter of Progressive Democrats for America.
She joins us in studio to discuss her campaign; her positions on healthcare reform, policing and criminal justice reform, and immigration reform; and what she would like to see for the future of the district.