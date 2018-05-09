Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the Schneiderman case
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned just hours after the New Yorker published a piece containing allegations of physical and sexual abuse. It's a #MeToo case that further shakes the public trust in elected leaders. After all, Schneiderman has consistently praised women for coming forward, and vowed to be an ally in the movement.
Our guests discuss it:
- Karen DeWitt, WXXI's Capitol Bureau Chief
- Wes Renfro, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at St. John Fisher College
- Meaghan de Chateauvieux, director of development and marketing for Willow Domestic Violence Center