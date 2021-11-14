-
ConnectionsEleven women have told investigators that County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell sent them inappropriate, sexual, and sometimes graphic messages.…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo fueled new controversy Thursday over sexual harassment allegations against him when he sought to redefine the definition of sexual…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A staffer who has accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at the executive mansion said he slammed the door of his office…
-
Survivors of alleged sexual harassment by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, disgraced ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and former Columbia University gynecologist Robert…
-
ConnectionsMonroe County's Director of Development and Planning says Governor Andrew Cuomo made her feel demeaned and uncomfortable when she worked in Albany. Ana…
-
Rep. Tom Reed has responded to allegations made by a former lobbyist in a Washington Post story that came out last Friday.In a statement released early…
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her…
-
New York State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the governor should…
-
ConnectionsThree women have come forward, alleging that Governor Andrew Cuomo subjected them to various forms of sexual harassment. The governor has apologized for…
-
NEW YORK (AP) Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation intensified late Monday after a third woman accused him of offensive behavior, saying…