© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 18, 2018 at 9:22 AM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner says she’s considering a run for governor. The Democrat has never shied away from challenging her own party, including incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo.

We talk to her about why she is leaning toward a gubernatorial campaign, and which issues matter most to her.

Tags

Arts & LifeNew York Politics1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More