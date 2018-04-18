Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner
Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner says she’s considering a run for governor. The Democrat has never shied away from challenging her own party, including incumbent governor Andrew Cuomo.
We talk to her about why she is leaning toward a gubernatorial campaign, and which issues matter most to her.