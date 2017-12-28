Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The controversy over clear-cutting on the banks of the Erie Canal
Discussing the controversy over clearing the banks of the Erie Canal of vegetation. Our guests:
- John Callaghan, executive deputy director for the New York State Canal Corporation
- Elizabeth Agte, administrator of the Stop the Canal Clear Cut Facebook page.
- Bill Smith, Pittsford Town Supervisor