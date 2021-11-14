-
The village of Fairport is celebrating the completion of the first phase of its Bicentennial Canal Gateway Project."We are the jewel of the canal," said…
The Erie Canal in the Rochester region is now being watered and should be full and ready for limited recreational use next week, a state Canal Corporation…
The Erie Canal will stay shallow and closed to boaters and recreational users beyond May 15, the date the state Canal Corp. had set for opening the…
Common Ground Health, a Rochester nonprofit, has begun a study to understand who is using the local portion of the Erie Canalway Trail and how to make…
State funds have been approved as part of a $300 million effort to expand tourism and economic efforts along the Erie Canal.Governor Andrew Cuomo…
Governor Andrew Cuomo is unveiling a $300 million plan to “reimagine” the Erie Canal by creating recreational activities to boost tourism, mitigate…
The newest in the fleet of tugboats on the Erie Canal was christened Friday in honor of women’s suffrage leader Elizabeth Cady Stanton.In the 19th…
The New York Power Authority and the New York State Canal Corporation say they will not appeal a court decision that halted a controversial program that…
ConnectionsWe talk with the winners of the Reimagine the Canals Competition, a $2.5 million contest aimed at transforming the Erie Canal into a hub for economic…
The winners of the "Reimagine the Canals" Competition were announced Wednesday.The contest sought the best ideas to spur economic development along the…