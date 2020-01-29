Funding approved for New York's Reimagine the Canals initiative

State funds have been approved as part of a $300 million effort to expand tourism and economic efforts along the Erie Canal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has authorized a five year plan for the Reimagine the Canals Initiative.

Cuomo talked about that in his recent State of the State message. The Power Authority Board also approved $30 million for projects this year which include The Brockport.

That effort will connect The College at Brockport to the Empire State Trail and the village of Brockport through the transformation of a canal guard-gate into a pedestrian bridge and overlook area.

Brockport Mayor Margay Blackmun says this could help the village’s tourism efforts.

“We’ve built a dock there, we’re in the process of building a boathouse at that park, and the hope is down the line to be able to have regattas there and the bridge would be perfect for that viewing,” Blackmun said.

The state will provide $3 million for the project. Another $2 million will come from the Ralph Wilson Foundation. Blackmun says it’s hoped the project will be completed in 2022.