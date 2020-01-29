© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Funding approved for New York's Reimagine the Canals initiative

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 29, 2020 at 5:30 PM EST
brockport_loop.jpg
Office of NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
/

State funds have been approved as part of a $300 million effort to expand tourism and economic efforts along the Erie Canal.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has authorized a five year plan for the Reimagine the Canals Initiative.

Cuomo talked about that in his recent State of the State message.  The Power Authority Board also approved $30 million for projects this year which include The Brockport. 

That effort will connect The College at Brockport to the Empire State Trail and the village of Brockport through the transformation of a canal guard-gate into a pedestrian bridge and overlook area.

Brockport Mayor Margay Blackmun says this could help the village’s tourism efforts.

“We’ve built a dock there, we’re in the process of building a boathouse at that park, and the hope is down the line to be able to have regattas there and the bridge would be perfect for that viewing,” Blackmun said.

The state will provide $3 million for the project. Another $2 million will come from the Ralph Wilson Foundation. Blackmun says it’s hoped the project will be completed in 2022.

Tags

Arts & LifeErie Canal1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman