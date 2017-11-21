© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How racist flyers impacted a local election

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 21, 2017 at 2:22 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When white supremacists posted racist flyers around the town of Pittsford, residents rallied against racism and pushed for change. They formed a group called PittsForward, and one of its members -- Kevin Beckford decided to run for the Pittsford Town Board...and won.

Beckford is the suburb's first African American town board member. He joins us to discuss his journey and how he thinks the flyers and PittsForward impacted the election. In studio:

  • Kevin Beckford, Pittsford Town Board member-elect
  • Kendra Evans, organizer of PittsForward

Tags

Arts & LifeRacism1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More