Connections: How racist flyers impacted a local election
When white supremacists posted racist flyers around the town of Pittsford, residents rallied against racism and pushed for change. They formed a group called PittsForward, and one of its members -- Kevin Beckford decided to run for the Pittsford Town Board...and won.
Beckford is the suburb's first African American town board member. He joins us to discuss his journey and how he thinks the flyers and PittsForward impacted the election. In studio:
- Kevin Beckford, Pittsford Town Board member-elect
- Kendra Evans, organizer of PittsForward