Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O'Flynn
Patrick O'Flynn is running for another term as Monroe County Sheriff. He's being challenged by Todd Baxter, the former Greece Police Chief and former executive director for the Veterans Outreach Center.
We had the opportunity to sit down with Baxter several weeks ago; this is our chance to hear directly from the sheriff, who believes his record will enable him to win another shift in the office.