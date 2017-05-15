© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Monroe County Sheriff candidate Todd Baxter

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 15, 2017 at 5:27 PM EDT
Todd Baxter is running Monroe County Sheriff. He's running as a Democrat, challenging longtime Republican incumbent Patrick O'Flynn. But Baxter says he's not a political person; he's focused on law enforcement. He's the former Greece police chief who helped clean up the culture of corruption in that department.

We discuss why he says this election is critical, and where he sees himself differing with Sheriff O'Flynn.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
