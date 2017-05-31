Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief, Karen DeWitt
We're at The Little Theatre, talking state business with WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief, Karen DeWitt. We hear from Karen about her reporting career, and we discuss how the relationship between journalists and politicians has changed.