Connections: WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief, Karen DeWitt

Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 31, 2017 at 5:27 PM EDT
We're at The Little Theatre, talking state business with WXXI's Capitol Bureau chief, Karen DeWitt. We hear from Karen about her reporting career, and we discuss how the relationship between journalists and politicians has changed.

New York Politics
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
