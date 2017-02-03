Connections: Appreciating Frederick Douglass

It seems President Trump does not know much, if anything, about Frederick Douglass. We have some questions.

First of all, African Americans have suffered erasure and exclusion in many ways; does the President's ignorance have an impact? Second, it's Frederick Douglass. What exactly are we teaching in schools, and what should we be teaching? How can Trump have such limited knowledge of Douglass? Third, Trump promised during the campaign to offer real outreach to communities of color. What would that look like, in practice?

Many Americans remain hopeful that Trump will bring positive changes. What could those be? Our guests: