Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Appreciating Frederick Douglass

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 3, 2017 at 3:33 PM EST
It seems President Trump does not know much, if anything, about Frederick Douglass. We have some questions.

First of all, African Americans have suffered erasure and exclusion in many ways; does the President's ignorance have an impact? Second, it's Frederick Douglass. What exactly are we teaching in schools, and what should we be teaching? How can Trump have such limited knowledge of Douglass? Third, Trump promised during the campaign to offer real outreach to communities of color. What would that look like, in practice?

Many Americans remain hopeful that Trump will bring positive changes. What could those be? Our guests:

Arts & LifeDonald Trumpfrederick douglass1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
