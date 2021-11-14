-
There’s an effort to put up a permanent bronze statue of Frederick Douglass at the airport in Rochester that now bears his name.The airport was renamed…
-
The name of one of the great abolitionists now finds itself in rare air: Our rather pedestrian-monikered airport has been renamed the Frederick Douglass…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello unveiled a new sign for the Frederick Douglass International Airport in a small ceremony Sunday, but some say last…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello gathered with community members on Sunday for a project 15 years in the making. It was the unveiling of the Frederick…
-
The Monroe County legislature voted on Tuesday night to rename the Greater Rochester International Airport, in honor of Frederick Douglass. The new name…
-
The Greater Rochester International Airport could soon become the Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport under bipartisan…
-
David Shakes knows what change looks like, and sounds like, and feels like. He finds it in writers such as James Baldwin, whose words have shadowed us as…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello plans to advance an effort to name the Greater Rochester International Airport after Frederick Douglass, he announced…
-
Rochester Police are investigating damage done to a statue of Frederick Douglass in Maplewood Park. It happened over the weekend, and police say that the…
-
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — About 150 preachers, rabbis and imams are promising to invoke Black abolitionist Frederick Douglass on July 4th as they call for…