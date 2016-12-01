Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo joins us in studio to discuss a range of issues. We talk about the budget, we examine her efforts to dissolve LDCs, and we review her first year in office.