Arts & Life
Connections: The Film, Confronting The Wall

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 8, 2016 at 4:33 PM EDT
A new documentary called Confronting the Wall follows street artists from Rochester and around the world as they explore how art can send uplifting messages to struggling neighborhoods.

  • David Marshall, producer and director for Blue Sky Project Films’ Confronting the Wall
  • Christine Christopher, producer and writer for Blue Sky Project Films’ Confronting the Wall
  • Shawn Dunwoody, artist entrepreneur and director of The Fruit Belt Project
  • Ephraim Gebre, artist who is a senior at World of Inquiry School

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
