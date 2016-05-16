© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Roc Paint Division

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published May 16, 2016 at 5:49 PM EDT
Artists throughout the Rochester area are engaging the community through their work. We learn about Roc Paint Division, which gives Rochester's youth an opportunity to create murals for the city's r-centers alongside local artists. Our guests:

  • Sarah C. Rutherford, artist and project coordinator for Roc Paint Division
  • Justin Suarez, artist and project assistant for Roc Paint Division
  • Maribel Hernandez, artist and youth worker for Roc Paint Division
  • Kendra Hayle, northwest area coordinator for Rochester's Department of Recreation and Youth Services

