Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Roc Paint Division
Artists throughout the Rochester area are engaging the community through their work. We learn about Roc Paint Division, which gives Rochester's youth an opportunity to create murals for the city's r-centers alongside local artists. Our guests:
- Sarah C. Rutherford, artist and project coordinator for Roc Paint Division
- Justin Suarez, artist and project assistant for Roc Paint Division
- Maribel Hernandez, artist and youth worker for Roc Paint Division
- Kendra Hayle, northwest area coordinator for Rochester's Department of Recreation and Youth Services