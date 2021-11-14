-
As best as Francie Marx can reassemble the story after more than seven decades, Robert Marx was 19 years old, serving in the U.S. Army Air Force as a…
-
Born In the USA is perhaps one of the most misunderstood songs in American history. This week, we've heard several radio stations play it as an homage to…
-
Artists throughout the Rochester area are engaging the community through their work. We learn about Roc Paint Division, which gives Rochester's youth an…
-
Hélène Biandudi gives us a look at the art created by local artist Johnnie Smith, and discusses what influences his art including family and the civil…
-
A City of Tonawanda man believes he owns a genuine piece of artwork by famed artist Michelangelo.Martin Kober's great, great grandparents received the…