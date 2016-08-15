Connections: Sexism At The Olympics?

There's been a public debate about sexist language used by broadcasters and print reporters at the Olympic Games. From descriptions of gymnasts who look so calm they "could be at the mall," to deflecting credit to husbands and male coaches, journalists have been under the microscope. Critics say these Olympics demonstrate the double standards and casual sexism that exist in day-to-day life. Others argue that we're being too sensitive. Our guests discuss it:

Barbara LeSavoy, director and assistant professor of women and gender studies at SUNY Brockport

Patti Singer, clean living reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle who spent more than 10 years covering professional sports for several newspapers