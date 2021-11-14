-
ConnectionsThe Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang are now in the books, and like after many Olympics, a number of think pieces have cropped up online asking…
A Pittsford couple left the Rochester Airport on Tuesday, headed to South Korea to see their son compete in the Winter Olympics.Bernie and Jamie Lillis…
ConnectionsWe sit down with Rochester's Mike Ingham, the U.S. Sailing 2017 Coach of the Year. He coached the U.S. Paralympic Sailing Team to a silver medal at the…
ConnectionsIn 1948, defeated presidential candidate Strom Thurmond told cheering supporters that de-segregation would never happen. He promised that white Americans…
There's been a public debate about sexist language used by broadcasters and print reporters at the Olympic Games. From descriptions of gymnasts who look…
ConnectionsWhat does it take for athletes to fulfill their Olympic and Paralympic dreams? Talent, training, and coaching, of course, but what about funding? One…
The world's top-ranked female pole vaulter lives and trains near Rochester, N.Y. After taking home the silver medal in the Beijing Olympics, 30-year-old Jenn Suhr, with support from her husband and coach Rick Ruhr, is gunning for gold in London. But first, she must qualify at the U.S. trials in June.