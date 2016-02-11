Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Sojourner House And Wilson Commencement Park Form New Partnership
How can we help local women and children in crisis find stability in their lives? It's a vital but often difficult step, and a new partnership is aiming squarely at improving outcomes.
We explore how Sojourner House at PathStone and Wilson Commencement Park are looking to help families with housing, life skills, and more. Our guests:
- Stuart Mitchell, president and CEO, PathStone Corporation
- Tree Clemonds, director of resident services, Sojourner House at PathStone
- Krystle Ellis, director of operations, Wilson Commencement Park at PathStone
- Shamantha Cooper, Wilson Commencement Park graduate, and current resident at Monica Place