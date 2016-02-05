Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: To Kill A Mockingbird On Stage and Screen
Geva's new production of To Kill a Mockingbird hits the stage February 16, and the theatre is tying threads throughout the local arts community. Students from School of the Arts (SOTA) are shadowing their professional counterparts, culminating in their own chance to perform the show. The George Eastman Museum will screen the Oscar-winning film version of To Kill a Mockingbird next week. And Writers & Books will host a class called "Re-Imagining To Kill a Mockingbird," allowing the public to get closer to the story before the production opens on stage. Our guests:
- Mark Cuddy, artistic director, Geva Theatre Center
- Skip Greer, playing Atticus Finch on the Geva stage
- Catherine Yeager, member of the Moving Image Team, George Eastman Museum
- Lorie Dengler Dewey, director of SOTA’s To Kill A Mockingbird and SOTA drama faculty member
- Bill McDonough, student actor