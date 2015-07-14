Connections: To Kill a Mockingbird's 'Sequel'

Harper Lee's "sequel" to To Kill a Mockingbird, Go Set a Watchman, hits stores on Tuesday. The advance press has - let's be blunt - freaked out many longtime fans, especially those who idolize Atticus Finch. That's because in this book, Finch is older and has become a bitter segregationist. Scout feels he has become a symbol of what he used to fight against. Should this book have been published? It was, in effect, a first draft of To Kill a Mockingbird. We'll discuss what this means for the legacy of Atticus Finch and the original novel with our guests:

Evvy Fanning, English teacher at Pittsford Sutherland High School

Sejal Shah, writer and creative writing teacher

Carlo Devito, publishing industry executive