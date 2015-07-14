Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: To Kill a Mockingbird's 'Sequel'
Harper Lee's "sequel" to To Kill a Mockingbird, Go Set a Watchman, hits stores on Tuesday. The advance press has - let's be blunt - freaked out many longtime fans, especially those who idolize Atticus Finch. That's because in this book, Finch is older and has become a bitter segregationist. Scout feels he has become a symbol of what he used to fight against. Should this book have been published? It was, in effect, a first draft of To Kill a Mockingbird. We'll discuss what this means for the legacy of Atticus Finch and the original novel with our guests:
- Evvy Fanning, English teacher at Pittsford Sutherland High School
- Sejal Shah, writer and creative writing teacher
- Carlo Devito, publishing industry executive