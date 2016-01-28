Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: A Conversation with Billie Jean King
Tennis great and women's equality advocate Billie Jean King is coming to Rochester to headline the annual Susan B. Anthony Birthday Luncheon. First, she joins us on Connections to talk about the state of equality, her impact, and the ways in which female leaders are inspiring the next generation. Our guests:
- Billie Jean King, by phone
- Deborah Hughes, executive director, Susan B. Anthony Museum and House