It's been 172 years since the first convention in the Finger Lakes kicked off the fight for women's rights. A new chapter in that story unfolded Saturday…
About 2,000 people braved bitterly cold temperatures and snow for a rally and march in Seneca Falls on Saturday.The event was part of three days of…
Organizers say this year, Rochester and the Finger Lakes region will be the center of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th…
Hundreds of people turned out in the bitter cold and snow on Saturday in Seneca Falls for the 3rd annual Women March. It was held in conjunction with…
ConnectionsRemember when Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg told women to “lean in?” This week, Michelle Obama said that stuff doesn’t always work, and she got a big round…
ConnectionsThe 2018 Seneca Falls Revisited: Women’s Equality Conference kicks off this week. It will include presentations on Frederick Douglass as a suffragist,…
This weekend, women will be marching all over the nation in the name of equality. Reverend Leah Ntuala is pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of…
It was a trip back in time and also a look forward in Pittsford Thursday with five boats traveling along the Erie Canal to celebrate the centennial of…
ConnectionsInternational Women's Day is Wednesday, and our guests discuss gender from a wide range of lenses. At the forefront is the idea that women of color do not…
What’s set to take place after the Presidential inauguration this week is nothing less than “a global movement.” That’s according to one of the leaders of…