Connections: Rochester's Favorite Books of 2015 - Part 2

It's Rochester's favorite books of 2015!

We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:

Shaun Nelms, superintendent, East High School (The Cold Moon by Jeffery Deaver)





Mari Tsuchiya, library assistant, University of Rochester River Campus Libraries (All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr)





Sue Hughes-Smith, co-leader, Rochester People's Climate Coalition (This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. The Climate by Naomi Klein)





Jonathan Binstock, director, Memorial Art Gallery (Life by Keith Richards)





Sareer Fazili, president, Islamic Center of Rochester (Kashmir: The Vajpayee Years by A.S. Dulat)





Leah Stacey, assistant professor in practical practice in English and communication, Nazareth College; co-founder, Boomtown Table (Blood, Bones & and Butter: The Inadvertent Education of a Reluctant Chef by Gabrielle Hamilton)





Rabbi Owen Gottlieb, assistant professor of interactive games and media, RIT (Beyond Reason: Using Emotions as You Negotiate by Daniel Shapiro and Roger Fisher)





Erica Bryant, columnist, Democrat and Chronicle (Claire of the Sea Light by Edwidge Danticat)





Greg Biryla, executive director, Unshackle Upstate (Running for My Life: One Lost Boy's Journey from the Killing Fields of Sudan to the Olympic Games by Lopez Lomong)





Joe Flaherty, founder and executive director, Writers & Books (Dark Star: A Novel by Alan Furst)



