Connections: Rochester's Favorite Books of 2015 - Part 1

It's Rochester's favorite books of 2015!

We continue an annual Connections tradition by talking to community leaders about their favorite books of the year. We also get insight into how they think, what they read, and why. Our guests:

Shawn Brown, program coordinator, The Center for Teen Empowerment (Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates)





Jamal Rossi, dean of the Eastman School of Music (Traps - The Drum Wonder: The Life of Buddy Rich by Mel Torme)





Christine Ridarsky, City of Rochester historian (The Spirit of New York: Defining Events in the Empire State's History by Bruce Dearstyne)





George Moses, director of North East Area Development (NEAD) (The Maxwell Leadership Bible by John C. Maxwell; and Midway - The Midpoint: My Precious Memories of Times Gone By by Victoria Brown Smith)





Adam Chodak, anchor and managing editor, WROC-TV (The New Yorker: The Hunt for El Chapo and El Chapo Escapes Again by Patrick Radden Keefe)





Jack Garner, longtime Gannett film critic (Lawrence in Arabia: War, Deceit, Imperial Folly and the Making of the Modern Middle East by Scott Anderson)





Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer, Classical 91.5 FM (Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi)





Charlie Cote and Sarah Freligh, Poetically Connect (Sad Math: Poems by Sarah Freligh and The Blind Assassin by Margaret Atwood)





Scott Fearing, executive director, Gay Alliance of Genesee Valley (For Hearing People Only: Answers to Some of the Most Commonly Asked Questions about the Deaf Community, Its Culture, and the "Deaf Reality" by Matthew S. Moore and Linda Levitan)





Theresa Bowick, cruise captain, Conkey Cruisers (Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go by Lucille O'Neal)



