Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: County Executive Candidate Rajesh Barnabas
The Green Party is trying to broaden its participation in local elections, and we'll sit down with their candidate for Monroe County Executive. Rajesh Barnabas is a television producer and director, and has taught in the Rochester City School District. He's been involved with community activism, and says he's running because neither the Democrats nor Republicans are looking for county-wide solutions, particularly for poverty.