Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: County Executive Candidate Rajesh Barnabas

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 17, 2015 at 2:49 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The Green Party is trying to broaden its participation in local elections, and we'll sit down with their candidate for Monroe County Executive. Rajesh Barnabas is a television producer and director, and has taught in the Rochester City School District. He's been involved with community activism, and says he's running because neither the Democrats nor Republicans are looking for county-wide solutions, particularly for poverty. 

Tags

Arts & LifeGreen Partymonroe County executive1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
