-
ConnectionsWe discuss the current state of the Green Party. Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein raised more than $7 million to pursue a swing state recount…
-
Some say “third time’s a charm” and mayoral candidate Alex White hopes there’s some truth to that saying. The Green Party candidate is on his third run…
-
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will get most of the attention on Tuesday. But what about all the additional ballot lines, parties, etc?If a candidate…
-
We talk to Robin Laverne Wilson, New York's Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate. She discusses her platform and proposals, and she answers your…
-
With the historically high negative ratings for both major party candidates for president, 2016 seemed like the ideal year for a third party breakthrough.…
-
Both the Green and Libertarian Parties are hoping to earn more votes than ever in the presidential election. But they are unlikely to win, and critics…
-
The Green Party is trying to broaden its participation in local elections, and we'll sit down with their candidate for Monroe County Executive. Rajesh…
-
In studio this hour is Green Party gubernatorial candidate Howie Hawkins.
-
Rochester's Green Party mayoral candidate, Alex White, will be in the WXXI Studio for Thursday's Need to Know Rochester. We're talking issues and covering…