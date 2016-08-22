© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Should Third Parties Focus Locally Before Nationally?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published August 22, 2016 at 3:31 PM EDT
Both the Green and Libertarian Parties are hoping to earn more votes than ever in the presidential election. But they are unlikely to win, and critics have argued that third parties should try to win local elections first. Why not focus on Congress, or state government, or city council?

We talk about the rise of third parties, what is stopping third parties, and whether local elections offer more of a viable path. Our guests:

