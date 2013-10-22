Talking City Issues With Mayoral Candidate Alex White

Rochester's Green Party mayoral candidate, Alex White, will be in the WXXI Studio for Thursday's Need to Know Rochester. We're talking issues and covering everything from his new "10PM" plan to downtown development.

Also on the show - we hear from Dr. Steve Perlman, a leader in the global Special Olympics movement. And Rochester soul singer, Cammy Enaharo, will be in the studio to grace us with her tunes.

Watch this Thursday at 8pm on WXXI-TV, Channel 21.1 and Cable 11 or 1221.

http://youtu.be/8_xwRzWQ1SQ