Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Talking City Issues With Mayoral Candidate Alex White
Rochester's Green Party mayoral candidate, Alex White, will be in the WXXI Studio for Thursday's Need to Know Rochester. We're talking issues and covering everything from his new "10PM" plan to downtown development.
Also on the show - we hear from Dr. Steve Perlman, a leader in the global Special Olympics movement. And Rochester soul singer, Cammy Enaharo, will be in the studio to grace us with her tunes.
Watch this Thursday at 8pm on WXXI-TV, Channel 21.1 and Cable 11 or 1221.