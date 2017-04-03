WATCH: Alex White on his 2017 ROC mayoral campaign

Some say “third time’s a charm” and mayoral candidate Alex White hopes there’s some truth to that saying. The Green Party candidate is on his third run for mayor of Rochester. Why? Because he says things in the city are not getting better. From issues of poverty and minimum wage to public safety and tax breaks, White says he has a vision that will bring change to some of the city’s long-standing issues if he’s elected. Alex White joins this edition of Need to Know to talk about what makes him stand out among the pack of contenders in this year’s race.