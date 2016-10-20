Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Will A Third Party Break Through?
With the historically high negative ratings for both major party candidates for president, 2016 seemed like the ideal year for a third party breakthrough. Instead, it's been largely a struggle for the Green and Libertarian parties. Is that because Jill Stein and Gary Johnson are poor candidates, or has the system protected the two major parties against all outsiders?
Steven Nemerovski has written extensively about third parties, in fiction and reality. We discuss the future of American third parties with:
- Steven Nemerovski, author of the Third Party series and adjunct professor with the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University
- Alex White, Green Party
- Kevin Wilson, Libertarian Party