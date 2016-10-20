Connections: Will A Third Party Break Through?

With the historically high negative ratings for both major party candidates for president, 2016 seemed like the ideal year for a third party breakthrough. Instead, it's been largely a struggle for the Green and Libertarian parties. Is that because Jill Stein and Gary Johnson are poor candidates, or has the system protected the two major parties against all outsiders?

Steven Nemerovski has written extensively about third parties, in fiction and reality. We discuss the future of American third parties with: