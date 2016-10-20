© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Will A Third Party Break Through?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 20, 2016 at 4:00 PM EDT
With the historically high negative ratings for both major party candidates for president, 2016 seemed like the ideal year for a third party breakthrough. Instead, it's been largely a struggle for the Green and Libertarian parties. Is that because Jill Stein and Gary Johnson are poor candidates, or has the system protected the two major parties against all outsiders?

Steven Nemerovski has written extensively about third parties, in fiction and reality. We discuss the future of American third parties with:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
