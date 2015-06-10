Connections: Rochester Schools Code of Conduct

We'll talk about the so-called school-to-prison pipeline. Metro Justice, Teen Empowerment, and the Alliance for Quality Education are hosting a community forum on June 11 to get feedback on a new code of conduct for the Rochester City School District. How does the code of conduct come into play? What should change? With us to discuss:

Gabrielle Crockett, youth organizer at Teen Empowerment and a student at All City High

Rosemary Rivera, Organizing Director from Citizen Action of New York

Eamonn Scanlon, Metro Justice