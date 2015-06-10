© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Rochester Schools Code of Conduct

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 10, 2015 at 3:22 PM EDT
We'll talk about the so-called school-to-prison pipeline. Metro Justice, Teen Empowerment, and the Alliance for Quality Education are hosting a community forum on June 11 to get feedback on a new code of conduct for the Rochester City School District. How does the code of conduct come into play? What should change? With us to discuss:

  • Gabrielle Crockett, youth organizer at Teen Empowerment and a student at All City High
  • Rosemary Rivera, Organizing Director from Citizen Action of New York
  • Eamonn Scanlon, Metro Justice

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
