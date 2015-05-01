Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rochester Black Author Expo
The inaugural Rochester Black Author Expo is coming up in two weeks. We'll meet four of the authors who will be featured. We'll talk about the business of writing books and finding an audience. The authors:
- Corey Lamar Tanksley
- Dante Worth
- Tracy Williams
- Cheryl Holland