Connections: Implementing the Affordable Care Act
The League of Women Voters is hosting a public forum on the Affordable Care Act Monday night, but first, the panelists join us in studio to talk about all things ACA.
- Sarah Liebschutz, Professor Emerita, SUNY Brockport, and LWV-RMA member
- Bryan Hetherington, Empire Justice Center
- Kim Wynn, Coordinated Care Services
- Christine Wagner, St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center