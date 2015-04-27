© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Implementing the Affordable Care Act

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published April 27, 2015 at 2:46 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

The League of Women Voters is hosting a  public forum on the Affordable Care Act Monday night, but first, the panelists join us in studio to talk about all things ACA.

  • Sarah Liebschutz, Professor Emerita, SUNY Brockport, and LWV-RMA member
  • Bryan Hetherington, Empire Justice Center
  • Kim Wynn, Coordinated Care Services
  • Christine Wagner, St. Joseph’s Neighborhood Center

Tags

Arts & Lifeunderstanding the affordable care act1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson