Connections: The Book For Rochester
If all of Rochester reads the same book, Writers & Books says it will be The Age of Miracles. That’s their selection for their annual event. The author, Karen Thompson Walker, joins me by phone, and Writers & Books executive director Joe Flaherty in studio with us.