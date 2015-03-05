© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The Book For Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published March 5, 2015 at 3:45 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

If all of Rochester reads the same book, Writers & Books says it will be The Age of Miracles. That’s their selection for their annual event. The author, Karen Thompson Walker, joins me by phone, and Writers & Books executive director Joe Flaherty in studio with us.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson