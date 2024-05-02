Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 2, 2024

Max Schulte / WXXI News People bike along the Genesee Riverway Trail on a fall day.

First hour: How to cure Rochester's broken bike path spine

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's May 2024 issue

More than half of surveyed Americans say they would only feel comfortable traveling by bicycle if they can ride on infrastructure that is separated entirely from car traffic. As a result, most people don't ride much at all – not to work, not to the store, not for pleasure. Reconnect Rochester will host the "Ride for the Spine" on Friday to try to rally support for more bike infrastructure locally. In this case, "spine" refers to a connected bike infrastructure network. Advocates say the current spine is broken. They offer a cure on Connections:



Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester

Michelle King, member of Black Girls Do Bike

David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the City of Rochester

Neely Kelly, member of Reconnect Rochester

Then in our second hour, it's our monthly hour with the team from CITY Magazine. We always have a lot of fun discussing what CITY is focusing on, and this month, it’s the festival issue. We discuss upcoming festivals in the region, plus the latest in the arts and culture scene. Our guests: