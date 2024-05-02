© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, May 2, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:24 AM EDT
People bike along an off-road trail above the Genesee River
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
People bike along the Genesee Riverway Trail on a fall day.

First hour: How to cure Rochester's broken bike path spine

Second hour: Discussing CITY Magazine's May 2024 issue

More than half of surveyed Americans say they would only feel comfortable traveling by bicycle if they can ride on infrastructure that is separated entirely from car traffic. As a result, most people don't ride much at all – not to work, not to the store, not for pleasure. Reconnect Rochester will host the "Ride for the Spine" on Friday to try to rally support for more bike infrastructure locally. In this case, "spine" refers to a connected bike infrastructure network. Advocates say the current spine is broken. They offer a cure on Connections:

  • Jesse Peers, cycling manager for Reconnect Rochester
  • Michelle King, member of Black Girls Do Bike
  • David Riley, principal transportation specialist for the City of Rochester
  • Neely Kelly, member of Reconnect Rochester

Then in our second hour, it's our monthly hour with the team from CITY Magazine. We always have a lot of fun discussing what CITY is focusing on, and this month, it’s the festival issue. We discuss upcoming festivals in the region, plus the latest in the arts and culture scene. Our guests:

  • Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
  • Jacob Walsh, art director for CITY Magazine
  • Patrick Hosken, arts writer for CITY Magazine
  • Dave Drago, talent booker with ZDM Presents and production consultant for the Rochester Lilac Festival
  • Don Alhart, longtime 13WHAM news anchor
  • Michael Pavone, co-owner of Anorah
  • Pete Wayner, freelance writer for CITY Magazine
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack