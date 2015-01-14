Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Gregory Gerard and the Big Brick Review
Local author Gregory Gerard has put together an essay contest called the Big Brick Review, and it aims to support narrative nonfiction writers in our area. He’s also the author of a memoir about grappling with his own homosexuality as a Catholic student at McQuaid.