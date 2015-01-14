Connections: Gregory Gerard and the Big Brick Review

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 14, 2015 at 5:31 PM EST
Local author Gregory Gerard has put together an essay contest called the Big Brick Review, and it aims to support narrative nonfiction writers in our area. He’s also the author of a memoir about grappling with his own homosexuality as a Catholic student at McQuaid. 

Arts & Lifegregory gerardmcquaid1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
