Connections: Education Friday - Collegiate Financial Aid

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 9, 2015 at 2:53 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

It's the time of year for prospective college students to fill out their FAFSA forms. We help students know about financial aid opportunities:  FAFSA Fest 2015

 
Our guests:

  • Mary Gilbert,  a school counselor at East HS who has been organizing FAFSA support events for years 
  • Kimberley Collins, assistant VP of academic services at MCC
  • Pat Braus, Executive Director of the Rochester Education Foundation
  • Chandra McKenzie, assistant provost for academic affairs at RIT

 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
