Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Education Friday - Collegiate Financial Aid
It's the time of year for prospective college students to fill out their FAFSA forms. We help students know about financial aid opportunities: FAFSA Fest 2015
Our guests:
- Mary Gilbert, a school counselor at East HS who has been organizing FAFSA support events for years
- Kimberley Collins, assistant VP of academic services at MCC
- Pat Braus, Executive Director of the Rochester Education Foundation
- Chandra McKenzie, assistant provost for academic affairs at RIT