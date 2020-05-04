Cuomo outlines rules for partial reopening of some regions of state 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that some upstate regions in the state may be able to have a limited reopening of some businesses when the current shutdown order expires May 15, but that would come with many caveats. He also said no region is ready to reopen right now.

Cuomo said several regions of the state have had a lower rate of the virus than the hot spots of downstate and the higher transmission rates in Buffalo and the Albany area.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQIArkzFfI0"> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FQIArkzFfI0

The governor is setting a list of criteria for potential regional reopenings in the Rochester area, where he held his briefing, as well as the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, central New York and the Southern Tier.

He said it is based on epidemiological science, and it aims for holding the transmission rate of the virus to 1.1% or lower, so that the greater freedom of movement does not lead to the virus multiplying exponentially and overwhelming the health care system.

He said New York is trying to learn from other countries, like Italy and Singapore, where an initial reopening occurred too quickly and restarted the spread of the virus.

“Rather than starting and stopping, you’d rather have a controlled start, so that you don’t have to stop,” said Cuomo. “You reopen too fast, then you have to stop.”

Regions that qualify for a limited reopening will first have to see the rate of infection decline for 14 days in a row, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines. In regions that have seen few cases so far, there needs to be fewer than 15 new cases and fewer than five deaths in a three-day rolling average. Also, there has to be fewer than two new COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital each day for every 100,000 residents.

There also needs to be an adequate number of hospitals, and 30% of all hospital beds must be kept empty in case the virus resurges. All hospitals also need to have a 90-day supply of personal protective equipment in amounts that would meet the highest level of COVID-19 infections that a region experienced at its highest point so far.

And there also needs to be enough testing, with a capability to provide 30 tests for every 100,000 residents, along with adequate contact tracing.

Cuomo said meeting those goals for reopening will depend on local government officials and health care administrators working together.

“Putting all of these new systems in place is an incredible task,” Cuomo said.

So far, the lack of adequate testing is the biggest obstacle for many of the regions.

The reopenings, when they do happen, will be limited and occur in phases. The first businesses that can reopen are manufacturing and construction firms that can demonstrate that they can operate their businesses with social distancing and that they have enough masks and other protective gear for their employees. Also included in that first phase are retail businesses that can limit sales to curbside pickup.

The second phase includes professional services, retail stores, real estate and rental leasing offices. The third phase would allow restaurants and hotels to open. Finally, if all of the reopenings do not lead to an increase in the spread of the virus, then concerts, art museums and schools could reopen.

Even then, businesses will have to adjust their hours to reduce density, and adhere to cleaning and sanitization standards. Everyone will have to wear masks, and some workers won’t be allowed into their workplace unless they undergo a health screening.

The governor said it won’t be easy and much will depend on the cooperation of individual New Yorkers.

“Everybody has a role to play here,” Cuomo said.

He said everyone should be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.