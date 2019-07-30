© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

State comptroller discusses schools' lack of preparedness for emergencies

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 30, 2019 at 1:16 PM EDT
An audit from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli finds that many schools across New York are not meeting requirements under a state law to prepare for emergencies, including possible school shootings.

The audit comes as a shooter in California killed a 6-year-old boy and a teenaged girl.

DiNapoli sat down with WXXI's Karen DeWitt to talk about the shortcomings that he found.

Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt