State comptroller discusses schools' lack of preparedness for emergencies
An audit from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli finds that many schools across New York are not meeting requirements under a state law to prepare for emergencies, including possible school shootings.
The audit comes as a shooter in California killed a 6-year-old boy and a teenaged girl.
DiNapoli sat down with WXXI's Karen DeWitt to talk about the shortcomings that he found.