-
New York state will transition its retirement fund for public employees — the third largest pension fund in the country — to an investment portfolio with…
-
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli joins us to discuss his latest actions regarding climate, and where the state invests its money. DiNapoli…
-
Among the budget pressures facing local governments is a sharp drop in sales tax revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic.New York State Comptroller…
-
New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli joined striking members of the United Auto Workers union outside a General Motors plant in Rochester on Monday, as…
-
After economic development corruption scandals, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli have finalized a plan to restore the comptroller's…
-
An audit from State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli finds that many schools across New York are not meeting requirements under a state law to prepare for…