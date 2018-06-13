© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Teachers union serenades Senate to push for bill

WXXI News | By Karen DeWitt
Published June 13, 2018 at 3:54 PM EDT
6-13_nysut_brass_band.jpg

The state’s largest teachers union brought bagpipe players and a brass band to the Capitol to push for a bill to decouple teacher evaluations from the results of standardized tests.

As a brass band played the theme from the TV show “Jeopardy,” New York State United Teachers President Andy Pallotta said time is running out on a bill to sever the student standardized test results from teacher performance reviews.

GOP Senate Leader John Flanagan introduced a measure that would do that, but it also would increase the number of charter schools and reduce the state education department’s authority to regulate Jewish religious schools known as yeshivas.

Pallotta said his union is against those provisions.

6-13_nysut_bagpipes.jpg

“Senator Flanagan has hit a sour note,” said Pallotta, taking full advantage of the presence of the bands to make musical-themed puns. “We’re trying to orchestrate things in such a way that maybe the Senate in their chamber up there can hear beautiful music and decide to pass S8301.”  

While teachers say they are trying to find a fun and creative way to advance the bill, they say it’s a serious issue for educators.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Karen DeWitt
Karen DeWitt is Capitol Bureau chief for New York State Public Radio, a network of public radio stations in New York state. She has covered state government and politics for the network since 1990.
See stories by Karen DeWitt