Clinton, Trump Leaders in NY's April 19th Primary

With just over a month to go before New York’s Presidential primary, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are leading their respective party voters in a new poll.

According to a new Siena College poll, Trump is nearly 30 points ahead of his nearest challengers, Marco Rubio and John Kasich, among Republicans. Hillary Clinton leads Bernie Sanders among Democrats by 21 points.

When the two go head to head, Clinton beats Trump by 57-34%, says Siena’s Steve Greenberg.

There are still a significant number of New Yorkers who dislike both of the top candidates. Clinton’s unfavorablity rating is 48%, among all voters, while Trump’s is 67%.