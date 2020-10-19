© 2021 WXXI News


Business Report: NCAA bringing championship events to Rochester

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 19, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
wxxi_business_report_square_banner.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report - Rochester tourism officials are looking forward to several NCAA championship events that will be coming to the area in the next few years, what kind of economic impact will it have for us?

Plus, the pandemic is not stopping some companies from planning expansions; and both the Cellino and Barnes law firms begin their operations as separate businesses.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
