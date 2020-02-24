© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Business Report: Amtrak's new Acela cars coming from Hornell

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 24, 2020 at 12:25 PM EST
wxxi_business_report_square_banner_2.jpg

In the latest WXXI Business Report, Southern Tier manufacturer Alstom is producing dozens of train cars for Amtrak's new Acela fleet.

The HP-Xerox saga continues, as Xerox continues their attempts to buy HP; plus Monroe Wheelchair is under new ownership. 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
